Janesville, WI - Michael Charles "Mike" Holley, age 50, of Janesville, WI passed away at his home on December 29, 2021. He was born on July 22, 1971 in Marshfield, WI, the son of Richard and Sheila (Bashaw) Schramm and was later adopted by Corliss Holley (Cork). He grew up in Pequot Lakes, MN where he graduated from high school. Mike was united in marriage to LeAnne Jane Yeadon on October 26, 2002.
Mike was employed as a truck driver most of his life and was currently a truck driver supervisor for Upper Lakes Foods in Janesville, WI. He was a member of Janesville Wesleyan Church and a founding member of the Pequot Lakes, MN American Legion SAL. He loved cars, especially anything with a bowtie, all things history and whipping up a mean feast. Mike's life revolved around his family, he especially enjoyed his time with them.
Mike Holley is survived by his wife, LeAnne; four children, Katlynn, Andie, Theron and ShyAnne; his mother, Sheila Holley of Pequot Lakes, MN; his siblings, Kevin (Mickie) Holley, Kent (Rosa) Holley, Kim Holley, John (LeAnne) Miller, Andrea Schramm, Stephanie Schramm; his mother-in-law, Linda Boettcher; his father-in-law, Phillip (Rose Ann) Yeadon; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Andrew (Jennifer) Yeadon, April (Kevin "Scooby") Brown, Kathryn (Myles) Mason; numerous cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his birth father, Richard Schramm, his adopted father, Corliss Holley and his aunt, Sally "Auntie Salad" Peterson.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Funeral services will follow at 12 Noon Tuesday, January 4th at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jason Benjestorf officiating. Entombment will be at a later date in the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to a fund that will be used for the Holley children's education. Online condolences may be made to www.henkeclarson.com.
