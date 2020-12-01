November 25, 2020
Delavan, WI - Michael C. Vermillion, age 77, of Delavan passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at home in Delavan. He was born in Kenton, OH on April 13, 1943 to Maurice and Maxine (Whitmore) Vermillion. He was united in marriage to Linda Neth on December 21, 1992 in Hamilton, GA. Michael worked for many years at MPC in Walworth. He was an avid golfer at Delbrook and golfed in the Thursday Night Golf League. He was also a founder and prominent member of the YaYa Club. Michael and Linda were managers at Abbey Way Apartments in Delavan.
Michael is survived by his wife, Linda; three daughters, Cherie (Keith) Shields, of Ridgeway, OH, Jeannette (Patrick) Coon, of Harrod, OH, and Carol (Shawn) Rumer, of Harrod, OH; three sons, Ronnie (Patricia) Vermillion, of Dekorra, WI, Matthew (Ninfa) Vermillion, of Dekorra, WI, and Jamie Houston, of Atlanta, Ga; 12 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; a sister, Linda (Rowe) Garmon, of Kenton, OH; four brothers, Dan Vermillion, of Defiance, OH, Jerry (Ina) Vermillion, of Carey, OH, James Vermillion, of Hot Springs, AR, and Ted (Paula) Vermillion, of Dandridge, TN; and many nieces and nephews.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael Alan; a sister, Connie Weber; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Vermillion.
