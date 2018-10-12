April 7, 1939 - October 8, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Michael C. McCann, age 79, died peacefully at his home in Janesville, WI, on October 8, 2018. He was born April 7, 1939 to Charles and Margaret (Dorsey) McCann. Mike married Rachel Jacobson on February 23, 1960 in Shawnee Town, IL. It was a wonderful wedding that lead to a wonderful life. Mike retired from General Motors in Janesville. But his proudest career accomplishment was owning Mike's Custom Engines. He built many engines for all kinds of vehicles, but especially loved building high performance race car engines. Mike was the proud owner and co-driver of a NHRA Drag Racing Team with longtime friend (and employee) Jeff Jones. He will be a great loss to all forms of motor sports. Mike believed in connection and his friends meant so much to him. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Janesville.
Mike is survived by wife, Rachel McCann; his son, Kelly (Kathleen) McCann; and his grandsons, Justin (Gina Bothun and son, Roman Domenick) McCann and Robert (Shannon Rizzo and sons, Dominick and Angelo Rizzo) McCann, all of Janesville. His is also survived by his sister, Carolyn Grim of Platteville; and his brothers: Thomas (Mary) McCann of Janesville, Timothy (Sandy) McCann of Soldiers Grove, Patrick McCann of Reedstown, William (Mary) McCann of Cashton, and James ( Rose) McCann of Muscoda. He also leaves behind many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughter, Kristina Wesley; his brother, Joseph; and two sisters, Dixie and Mary Beth.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 15, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 2940 Mineral Point, Janesville, WI. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 14, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home, 1618 E. Racine St. Janesville. And again on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Entombment will be at Milton Lawns Memorial Park following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express their love and sympathy may make a donation to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in memory of Michael. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville, WI is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com
