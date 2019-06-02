September 7, 1930 - May 26, 2019

Goodman, WI -- Michael C. Lopez, age 88, of Goodman, WI, died peacefully Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Florence Health Services in Florence, WI. Michael was a musician and an artist and had worked mainly as a sign painter for the Vechio Sign Company in Rockford, IL. He played the steel guitar and sang on the Dick Sherwood Television Show. Mike also entertained for 9 years on WBEL radio show in Beloit, WI.

Mike is survived by his wife Diane L. Lopez; his children: Karla (Ken) Buck, Kathy (David) Germond, Vicki Lopez, Cheryl Peck, Suzan Lopez, Michael J. Lopez, Daniel (Alice) Lopez, David RF Lopez and Sarah "Eileen" (Lenny) Griph; step-daughters, Debra Dwyer and Audra (Lane) Howerton; nieces, Linda (Steve) Burns and Andrea (Douglas) Jahns; nephews, Herbie and Frankie Helland; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his former spouse, Shirley Lopez; his daughter, Lisa Marie Moss; sisters: Lee, Hope and Delores, as well as their spouses.

In accordance with Michael's wishes, private family services will be held. Burial will be in Goodman Cemetery, Goodman, WI. You may leave a condolence or tribute for Michael's family online at www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Lundholm Funeral Home and Crematory to honor Michael's legacy of life.