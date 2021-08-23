Michael Bruce "Mike" Wiedenhoeft

Evansvilee, WI - Michael B. Wiedenhoeft August 19, 1947- August 17, 2021
Mike was born in Rusk co. WI and grew up in Bruce, he was the only child of Theodore and Louise, after he graduated high school he went on to technical college to become a draftsperson. Mike spent his whole drafting career working for V.P./ Bluescope until his retirement in 2006. He enjoyed travelling, care shows, casinos and time with family. He is a former member of the Lions club and used to enjoy cutting up pigs for the many events they did. Mike is survived by 3 children, Robert West and Charles West both of Urich, MO and Ellen (Steve) Apgar of Albany, KY; grandchildren Eric and Heidi West, Ashley and Alyssa West and Jessica Golz, treasured great grandson Corbin, Sisters and brothers in law Isabelle Foslin, Don and Carol Zimmerman, and very special in laws Dan and Linda Weber. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary, grandson Benjamin, parents, and in-laws Myrtle and Robert Templeton, Merlin & Donna Templeton and Sandy Foslin. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Family has requested no memorials and thank you for respecting their privacy during their time of grieving.
A private family graveside will be held in Peace Cemetery Brooklyn Township. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family.