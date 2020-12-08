Michael A. "Mike" Thiele

November 6, 1950 - December 6, 2020
Janesville, WI - Michael "Mike" A. Thiele, 70, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at home with family at his side, following a strong four-year battle with cancer. He was born November 6, 1950 in Janesville, to the late George and Elizabeth (Myhre) Thiele. Mike married the love of his life, Patty, on June 9, 1984, at the Church by the Side of the Road in Rockton, IL.
Mike was a devoted member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church, where he was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus, Council 9360. He was a musician all his life and enjoyed playing guitar. Mike enjoyed golfing, riding the motorcycle, tooling around in his convertible, boating with friends and family. Mike was a super fan of NFL football games, known by friends and family for his participation and commentary during the games. Above all else, Mike loved his family immensely.
Mike is survived by his wife Patricia "Patty"; children: Monette Thiele, Michael Thiele, Chris (Tara) Boyette, and Tracy (Jeff) Mace; his grandchildren: Jake and Josh, and Braden and Leila; siblings: Rodney (Cheryl) Thiele, Jerry Thiele, and Pam (Roger) Tracy; sister-in-law Donna Thiele; and nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother George Thiele.
A Memorial Mass for Mike will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Ugo Arinze presiding with Fr. Peter Lee concelebrating. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of Mass. Private burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery . A live stream of Mike's Mass can be found on St. John Vianney Facebook page. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.
Special thanks to Mercy Hospice, especially the nurses and other staff who cared for Mike and supported our family over the past several months.