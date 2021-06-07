January 27, 1943 - June 2, 2021
JANESVILLE, WI - Michael A. Jeffords, age 78, of Janesville, died on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison. He was born on January 27, 1943, in Milwaukee, the son of Vincent and Mildred (Mercier) Jeffords. He grew up in Milwaukee where he graduated from Rufus King High School in 1961. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from November 5, 1962, to March 4, 1966, where he was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal with a "V" for valor.
Mike married Myra J. Bjornstad on June 8, 1968, at North Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. He was employed as a banker in various towns in Wisconsin until retiring in Janesville in 2006. He was very active in veteran's organizations and groups where he resided and was currently a member of the VFW, American Legion, the DAV, and the Marine Corps League. He was instrumental in helping to establish veterans memorials in numerous towns where he resided in Wisconsin. He also enjoyed being an advocate in helping young veterans to receive the benefits they might be entitled to for their service to their country. Following retirement, Mike enjoyed being an author and self-published a science fiction novel and was working on three additional books when he passed.
Mike Jeffords is survived by two sons, Shawn and Craig (Amanda) Jeffords both of Milwaukee; granddaughter, Madeline Jeffords; a brother, Francis (Connie) Jeffords; and his sister, Clara Schuld. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myra on June 28, 2010. He was also predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Patricia Mossholder, and Betty Pierpoint; and three brothers, Tom Jeffords, Timothy Jeffords, and Kenneth Jeffords.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville with funeral services to follow at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9th at the funeral home. The services will be concluded by military rites conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. Private interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park where Mike will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Myra. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the DAV, the VFW or a veteran's organization of the donor's choice.
HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME is honored to be assisting the Jeffords family. Online condolences can be made at www.henkeclarson.com.