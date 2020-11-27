March 24, 1988 - November 18, 2020
Janesville, WI - Micah Jonathan MacDonald was born on March 24, 1988 in San Bruno, CA, and passed into eternity on November 18, 2020, in Stoughton, WI. Micah lived most of his life in Janesville, WI, and graduated in 2004 from the Challenge Academy in Fort McCoy, WI. Micah went to school and was certified for heavy equipment operation and CDL.
Micah's greatest lifelong loves were his Grandpa, Thomas Mowry, who passed away four years ago, and fishing, which he did more with his grandfather than with anyone else. Micah had a special gift with children and animals, with whom there was nothing but mutual adoration.
Micah would want to be remembered for his love of family, his sense of humor, his loyalty, his willingness to work, his desire to please others, and his success as a fisherman. He could always reel something in, even when no one else could.
Micah was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Mowry; grandparents, Thomas and Lucille MacDonald; grandmother, Sharlene Morello; and grandfather, Ronald Korbol. He is survived by his parents, Lanny MacDonald, and Brenda (Michael) Maas; his fiancée, Tracy Storch; sister, Amanda Werner; and brother, Joel (Quinn) MacDonald; his grandmother, Juanita Mowry; as well as many beloved aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and a nephew.
There will be a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Micah's name to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Rock County, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Suite 11, Janesville, WI 53548, or via the link below.