Meryl M. Hemann

October 22, 1946 - February 18, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Meryl M. (Bomkamp) Hemann, age 73, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Mercy Manor, Janesville. She was born in Madison on October 22, 1946, the daughter of Werner and Emerald "Emmy" (Alexa) Radermacher. Meryl married Lawrence W. Bomkamp on February 12, 1966, in Middleton. He preceded her in death on December 25, 2001. She worked for many years in nursing for the Janesville Health Care Center, Rock Haven and Mercy East Clinic. After nursing, she later went on to cook for the St. William School lunch program. Meryl married David E. Hemann on May 15, 2010, in Janesville. She loved traveling, fishing and spending time with family, especially helping care for the grandkids. She was actively involved in her children's activities, including Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and CCD at St. Williams Catholic Church. She was a longtime member of St. William Catholic Church.

Meryl is survived by her husband, Dave; five children: Linda (Chuck) Boyd, Karen (Jon) Jordan, Dennis Bomkamp and Ronald (Amy) Bomkamp all of Janesville, and Donald (Misty) Bomkamp of Orfordville; 12 grandchildren: Benjamin Boyd, Krista Jordan, Ross Boyd, Keeley Jordan, Jared Boyd, Anthony (Brianna) Bomkamp, Cory Jordan, Wyatt Bomkamp, Tanner Bomkamp, Kail Bomkamp, Cole Jordan and Tavin Bomkamp; three siblings: Jeanne (Russ) Lerum of Madison, John (Jean) Radermacher of Waunakee and Rose (Pete) Mueller of Middleton; brother-in-law, Rick Zweifel of Madison; as well as nieces; nephews; in-laws; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Larry; and sister, Shirley Zweifel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville with Fr. James Leeser celebrating. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES

21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville, WI 608-752-2444

www.whitcomb-lynch.com

A very special thank you to Dave, for taking care of mom over the past year, and to the staff at Mercy Manor, for their care of our mother.