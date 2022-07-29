Merwyn Everett "Butch" Shipler

Milton, WI - Merwyn "Butch" Everett Shipler, age 80 of Milton, WI entered Heaven on July 26, 2022. He was born on September 9, 1941 in Swea City, IA, the son of Everett and Anne "Marie" (Schipull) Shipler. He grew up in Fairchild, WI where he attended a one room school and graduated from high school. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as a military policeman.
Butch lived his entire life as a country man and raised his four daughters in Waukesha, WI. He traveled over 2,000,000 miles as a truck driver working, mainly, in the auto transport industry. He enjoyed his "Shipler Resort", country music, watching his grandchildren's extracurricular activities, family gatherings, gardening, the Brewers and Green Bay Packers, and happy hour as it was always 5 o'clock somewhere. Butch was a human "GPS" offering directions to any highway or destination he was asked about. He was always willing to offer a helping hand and loved to visit with anyone that would listen. After retirement, he enjoyed being a snowbird at Sunset Palms in Pinellas Park, FL.
Butch was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church where he was always found sitting in the first or second row of pews.
Butch's legacy includes his four daughters; Vicki (Mike) Brennan, Jodi Foster, Kim (Dan) Lee, Tammy Shipler; grandchildren; Lynsey Brennan, Tyler and Kailey Foster, Kyle, Kelsey, Damon and Devin Lee, and Makenna and Eliott Boucher; great-granddaughters, Adaline and Klementine; He is further survived by his long-time companion, Linda Milligan. He is survived by brother, Eugene Shipler, sister Cindy Greene, and brother Everett Shipler. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Marie Shipler; his sisters, Yvonne and Jan; his brother, Darwyn. Butch had a special place in his heart to the many Wisconsin and Florida neighbors that became family. His family appreciates their kindness more than they will know.
A special thank you to Pastor Jim Janke for providing daily devotions and sharing the love of Jesus with all of the family during the final few days with our father. Also, to Dr. Jones, multiple nurses, respiratory therapists, CNA's and hospice at SSM health for their expertise in providing the intense care our father needed as his life passed on.
As Butch would say, "It's been a lovely party, see me later!"
Visitation will be held at ST. MATTHEW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 709 Milton Avenue Janesville from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 followed by funeral services at 5 p.m. Friday, August 5th at the CHURCH. Rev. James Janke will officiate. Burial services including military rites will be at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at 1 p.m. The Shipler family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
