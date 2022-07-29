Merwyn Everett "Butch" Shipler

September 9, 1941 - July 26, 2022

Milton, WI - Merwyn "Butch" Everett Shipler, age 80 of Milton, WI entered Heaven on July 26, 2022. He was born on September 9, 1941 in Swea City, IA, the son of Everett and Anne "Marie" (Schipull) Shipler. He grew up in Fairchild, WI where he attended a one room school and graduated from high school. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as a military policeman.

