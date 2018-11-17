Merwin "Muff" Gerhard

July 1, 1929 - November 15, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Merwin E. "Muff" Gerhard, age 89, of Janesville passed away Thursday, November 15, 2018, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. He was born in Ottawa, IL on July 1, 1929, the son of Erwin and Alvina (Streich) Gerhard. The family moved to Beloit, WI when Muff was in 2nd grade. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1947, where he was salutatorian of the class, and was the first Lieutenant Colonel of the Junior ROTC Battalion. Muff was employed as a computer operator by Ladish Company in Cudahy, WI. He married Carolyn Molzof on June 23, 1976.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Gerhard; brothers, Robert E. Gerhard and W. Richard Gerhard; children: Georgia L. (Rick) Eisenreich, Vicki Jo (Bob) Aldi, Michael E. (Mary) Gerhard, Gretchen S. (Brian) Henning, Daniel A. (Lynn) Gerhard; stepdaughter, Amy Eldredge; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as the mother of his children, Nancy C. Kaishian. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; brother and sister-in-law, Herman E. and Evelyn Gerhard; brother, Edward Purdum; sister and brother-in-law, Karola and Richard Wisch; sisters-in-law, Bette Gerhard and Dawna Gerhard.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Monday, November 19, 2018 at Roxbury Church of Christ, 2103 Roxbury Road, Janesville. Pastor Jon Grice will officiate. Visitation will be at the Church on Monday from 11 a.m. until Noon. Entombment will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. The Gerhard family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
