October 26, 1922 - July 2, 2021
Stoughton, WI - Mertiebelle Helgesen, 98, passed away the evening of July 2, 2021 at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg. She was born October 26, 1922 in Beloit, WI to the late Charles "Todd" and Alice May (Dillenbeck) Reimer. She graduated from Hononegah High School.
On April 20, 1945, Mertiebelle married Merwood Helgesen at the First Presbyterian Church, Beloit.
She was a member of the Orfordville United Methodist Church, New Horizon UM Church, and United Methodist Women's Group. Mertiebelle also enjoyed being part of the Orfordville Garden Club, Janesville Elk's Club, volunteering at the Salvation Army, the Rock County Republican Party, and playing in the Evansville Gold Club Women's League.
Mertiebelle is survived by her three children: James (Esther) Helgesen - Evansville, Sallie (David) Waller - Monona, and Pamela (Ken) Couture - Scottsdale; her six grandchildren: Joshua (Jill) Helgesen, Melani (Andy) Phillips, Todd (Shantel) Waller, Michelle (Seth) Clark, Ryan (Arya) Fitzgerald, and Jaimie (Travis) Smith; and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Merwood, and sister Ruth Bumstead.
A private celebration of Mertiebelle will be held by the family later this year. Memorials are appreciated to American Family Children's Hospital, 1675 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53792 or to Agrace Hospice, 5395 E Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711