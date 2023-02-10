Evansville, WI - Merry M. Lawrence, 53, of Evansville, WI passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in the comfort of her home surrounded by family and friends. Merry was born on January 23, 1970 in Monroe, WI to the late Adolph and Arlene (Searles) Ruchti. She graduated from Brodhead High School in 1988. On September 30, 1995, Merry married William "Bear" Lawrence. She worked for a number of years, driving school bus for Ringhand Bus Service and as a Physical Therapist Assistant at SSM Health, Madison. Merry loved to garden, spend time with her family, especially her granddaughter. She loved her animals, especially her dogs and chickens, going hunting and fishing and being outdoors.
Merry is survived by her husband, Bear Lawrence; children: Cody (Hannah Topp) Lawrence, Morgan Lawrence; granddaughter: Paisley Lawrence and a grandson on the way: Dawson Lawrence; siblings: Walter (Laurie) Ruchti, John (Jayne) Ruchti, Bill (Carrie) Ruchti, Thomas Ruchti, many nieces, nephews, friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister: Jean Ruchti; in-laws: William and Donna Lawrence; nephew: Brian Ruchti.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Croak Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home form 11 AM until the start of services. A celebration of Merry's life will follow the burial out at the family farm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Merry's name to the Rock County Cancer Coalition.