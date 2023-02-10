Merry M. Lawrence

January 23, 1970 - February 7, 2023

Evansville, WI - Merry M. Lawrence, 53, of Evansville, WI passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in the comfort of her home surrounded by family and friends. Merry was born on January 23, 1970 in Monroe, WI to the late Adolph and Arlene (Searles) Ruchti. She graduated from Brodhead High School in 1988. On September 30, 1995, Merry married William "Bear" Lawrence. She worked for a number of years, driving school bus for Ringhand Bus Service and as a Physical Therapist Assistant at SSM Health, Madison. Merry loved to garden, spend time with her family, especially her granddaughter. She loved her animals, especially her dogs and chickens, going hunting and fishing and being outdoors.