March 4, 1935 - July 2, 2021
Janesville, WI - Merrill Perius, 86, passed away peacefully Friday morning, July 2, 2021, at Alden Estates in Jefferson, WI, surrounded by his loving children.
Merrill was born on March 4, 1935 in Langdon, ND, to the late Edward J. and Rose (Hutton) Perius. The youngest of eleven children, he grew up in rural Langdon on the family farm built by his father, and he often shared stories of life on the farm with his children and grandchildren. In 1956, Merrill was drafted into the Army and was stationed in Germany for two years. On Jan. 24, 1959, he married the love of his life, Marianne Lyons, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Cary, IL. He and Marianne started their family in Cary, raising three young children, while Merrill worked at the First National Bank in Chicago.
Marianne and Merrill moved their family to Janesville in 1970, when they purchased the Afton Floral & Greenhouse. They operated their business for 10 years before purchasing the Ding-A-Ling Supper Club in Hanover. They went on to own the Ding-A-Ling for 26 years, with 23 of those years partnered with his daughter Julie and son-in-law Ode. He and Ode bartended side-by-side for many years, telling jokes to anyone who would listen. Merrill's sense of humor was matched equally with his work ethic—he took great pride in running a family owned and operated business for the local community. And he was known to return the business to other local establishments, in particular any corner pub for a martini on the rocks (extra olives).
Merrill and Marianne resided in the blue corner house in Afton for more than 20 years. Their home was filled with family, celebrations, laughter, tears, whiffle ball and horseshoe tournaments, Sunday family dinners, and many pool parties. After retiring, Merrill and Marianne moved to Janesville and enjoyed coffee on their deck and growing a garden. But in true Merrill fashion, he didn't sit still for long—he held multiple part-time jobs, the last being at Minuteman Press. He worked there up until last year and was so grateful for the friendship he had with Todd and the team.
A man of great faith, Merrill was as selfless as they come and never asked or wanted for anything. He loved spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren of whom he was so proud. He was the type of grandpa that didn't just show up for the big moments, but every small moment in between. His grandkids would surround him around the dinner table and laugh for hours as he would share stories and jokes with them.
When he wasn't telling a story, you could find Merrill on the golf course, attending early morning mass, playing a game of cards or cribbage, tending to his garden, or watching the Brewers (even if he might have been a Cubs fan at heart). And of course, you could always count on him to give you his opinion on some story or current event he read in the paper that week by pulling out a newspaper clipping and sharing it with anyone he talked to.
Once you met Merrill, you immediately became an extended member of his family. Although he might have asked you to repeat your name to him several times, he'd remember you. Those closest to him were all given nicknames and he was known most often as Papa, Poppy, or Pops—even family friends would refer to him as Papa. He made a lasting impact on so many and will be so very missed, but we'll keep telling his stories and jokes just as we remember them to honor him and his legacy. And we know he's watching over all of us while playing his best round of golf yet.
Merrill is survived by his three children: Jeff Perius of Louisville, KY, Julie (Ode) Flister of Janesville, and Greg (Tina) Perius of Naperville, IL; his nine cherished grandchildren: Kenzie, Joey, and Sam Perius, Kady (Ben) Costello, Kylee (Nick) Heyerdahl, and Hannah Flister, Jake, Matt, and Lilly Perius; and his adorable great granddaughters Evelyn and Cecilia. He is preceded in death by his wife Marianne, his parents, his 10 brothers and sisters, and two brothers-in-law Ken Somerville and Wayne Gulgren.
A Funeral Mass for Merrill will be held Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville with Fr. Jim Leeser. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:00 AM to time of Mass. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery where Full Military Funeral Honors will be conducted. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
Merrill and his family were so grateful for the excellent care he received at Alden Estates, Veterans Affairs, Agrace, Edgerton Hospital Rehab, and from his at-home nurse, Vida. He had a loving team who helped him through his last journey in life. The family will be making memorials to two organizations that were very important to Merrill, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Agrace, in his name.