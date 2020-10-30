August 21, 1935 - October 27, 2020
Edgerton, WI - Merrill E. Moore, 85, of Edgerton, WI, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Heritage Senior Living, Monona, WI. Merrill was born on the family farm in Footville, WI on August 21, 1935 to the late Manley Lewis and Esther Lillian (Jass) Moore. He was a 1953 graduate of Janesville High School and was then drafted into the US Army. He proudly served his country in the 101st Airborne Division until February of 1962. On November 3, 1956, Merrill would marry Jane Kislia. Merrill worked many years as a truck driver for Janesville Sand and Gravel. Merrill was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edgerton. He loved to hunt and fish, travel, was devoted to the catholic religion and was an avid sports fan. He was a proud stock holder for the Green Bay Packers and made it a point to attend the stockholder's meetings.
He is survived by his children: Tamra (Greg Clark) Rockenbach of Oregon, WI, Michael (Cheryl) Moore of Wheaton, IL, David Moore of Janesville, WI; grandchildren: Jackson, Rachel, Christopher, Michalea, Stephan, Joline; great-grandchildren: Elizabeth and Sebastian Kasch; siblings: Wanda Usher of MI, Stanley (Linda) Moore of FL, John Moore of WI; and many nieces, nephew, and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jane Moore; sons: Jeff and Patrick Moore; siblings: Robert Moore and Shirley Burdick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton with Fr. David Wanish officiating. Burial will follow a time of fellowship at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Military Rites. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the Church from 9:30 AM until the start of the services. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Merrill's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton.