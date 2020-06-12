January 28, 1943 - June 7, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Merri Anne Wilson, age 77, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Milwaukee on January 28, 1943, the daughter of Carl and Irene (Olszewski) Zaumeyer. She married David Hugh "Wichita" Wilson in California in 1971, and he preceded her in death in 2016. She was a great person, compassionate, loving, and patient. Merri held her faith close to her heart. She loved nature and was an avid reader.
Merri is survived by her four children: Laurie, Sean, Amy, and Jesse; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Jacquie (Gary) Bruns; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings: Carol Renke, Thomas Zaumeyer, Elizabeth Button, and Roger Zaumeyer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH. Memorial donations are preferred to a trust for Merri's son, Jesse: 2002 Jesse H. Wilson Trust, Educators Credit Union, P.O. Box 081040, Racine, WI 53408. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com