May 13, 1938 - February 18, 2021
Janesville, WI - Merlin G. Christianson, age 82, passed away February 18, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin. He was born May 13, 1938 in Viroqua, Wisconsin to Gerald and Myrtle (Iverson) Christianson. He was the oldest of 17 children. Merlin married Kathleen Pirkel in Janesville on July 18, 1959. She preceded him in death in 2015.
Merlin loved music. He could play many instruments including guitar, banjo, piano and accordion. He was always willing to play for and entertain his family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting. Merlin retired from General Motors in Janesville.
Merlin is survived by his 3 children; Robert Christianson, Jeanne (Ed) Christianson, and Barton (Bridget) Christianson. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Merlin leaves behind his brothers and sisters: Burton, Linda, Donna, Sheila, Ronnie, David, Danny, Colleen, Rhonda, Julie, and Dennis.
Merlin is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy; parents, Gerald and Myrtle; his daughter, Deb Dagenhart; his grandson, Ryan Lambert; his daughter-in-law, Mary Christianson; and his brothers and sisters: Carol, Janet, Lonnie, Loren, and Jerry.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, February 27 at 1:00 pm at All Faiths Funeral Home, 1618 E. Racine St., Janesville, Wisconsin. The visitation will conclude with a Memorial Service for Merlin at 2:30 pm. Expressions of sympathy and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.