Merle LaVern "Mel" Sargent

April 26, 1930 - June 5, 2021
Janesville, WI - Merle "Mel" LaVern Sargent, age 91, of Janesville passed away on Friday, June 5, 2021, at Cedar Crest. He was born on April 26, 1930, in Willow Springs, WI, the son of Cecil Dale and Alvinia Ethel (Dailey) Sargent. He was a graduate of Fennimore High School. Merle served in the Army from 1951 to 1953 in Europe during the Korean War. He married Suzanne Annette Nickol on July 25, 1959, at St. Luke's Methodist Church in Dubuque, Iowa, and she preceded him in death on June 5, 1997. He worked as a driver for Janesville City Bus, Cardinal Bus lines, Transport Driver for Decker Mfg. Co., Checkerway Charter Coach and Jones Travel. He also worked as a custodian at Adams School. Merle had a 5th wheel truck traveler business with his wife and his brother, Bob, called R & M Enterprises.
Merle earned safe driving awards with over 2.1 million miles driven and was the director of Collecting Custom Trucks Unlimited Club. He enjoyed camping, especially going to Branson, MO and Nashville, TN. Merle enjoyed chatting over coffee with friends and relatives at McDonald's. Throughout his life he did miscellaneous good deeds for people he saw that needed a little help.
Merle is survived by his brother-in-law, Terry Polinske; many nieces and nephews; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; 2 brothers, Robert C. Sargent Sr. and Carrol Sargent; 4 sisters: Nina Riley, June Marie Sather, JoAnn "Jo" Tollefson-Stapleton, and Hazel-Jean Polinske; longtime companion, Judie Newman; and his beloved dog, T.J.
A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service in the CHAPEL.