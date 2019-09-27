October 23, 1934 - September 25, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Merle D. Schinke, 84, of Elkhorn, WI, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his home on Lauderdale Lakes, Elkhorn, WI. He was born October 23, 1934, in Elkhorn, son to the late Willie and Viola (Walbrandt) Schinke. Merle served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1960. He married Mary Lou Deist on July 24, 1965 in East Troy, WI. For over 20 years, Merle worked for Zinzow Construction of Elkhorn. In 1982, he started his own business Schinke Construction Company. He was a former member of Jaycees, Lions Club, Lakeland Builders Assoc. and Men's Golf league at Evergreen Country Club. Merle enjoyed playing sheepshead with friends and his daily sudokus. He was an avid traveler who loved cruising with his wife, family and friends. Merle enjoyed boating and spending time outdoors.

Merle is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Lou; two sons, David Schinke of Spring Green, WI and Michael (Lisa) Schinke of Lee's Summit, MO; and his two sisters, Elvira Fazel of Janesville, WI and Beverly Jones of Georgetown, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lyle Schinke.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 104 S Broad St., Elkhorn, WI, with Pastor Tom DeGroot officiating. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Tuesday at church. Inurnment will follow services with Military Honors at Roselawn Memory Gardens Town of Delavan, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to Lauderdale-LaGrange Fire/Rescue, W6080 Hwy 12 Whitewater, WI 53190. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Schinke Family.