February 25, 1944 - October 19, 2018
Milton, WI -- Merilyn Mitchell, age 74, of Milton, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 19, 2018 as a result of an automobile accident. Merilyn was born February 25, 1944, in Bedford, England, to Charles and Edna (Morse) Sitch. She married Phillip Mitchell on her 17th birthday, February 25, 1961, and lived in England until March of 1962. She went on to become a Registered Nurse for Beloit Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed big band ballroom dancing, crafts, decorating of all kinds and was a master gardener. She also had a passion for traveling, quite frequently to her English homeland. She loved being by the pool with her family and loved "afternoon tea."
Merilyn is survived by her husband, Phillip; sons: Mark (Rhonda), Brent (Gwen), Derek (Amy) and Trevor (Angela); a brother, Douglas (Serena) Sitch; and sister, Janice Elfers; grandchildren: Justin (Erica), Joel (Chelsea), Jared (Meagan), Ashlynn (Jonathan) Meyer, Aaron, Collin, Alayna, Bryce, Spencer, Chandra, Cedric, Preston, Moira, Mason, and Meril. She had 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 26, 2018 at 12 p.m. at CrossPointe Community Church, 609 Campus Street, Milton with Pastor Ryan Koenig officiating. Visitation time will be at 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.
