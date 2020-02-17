March 10, 1931 - February 13,2020

Sharon Township, WI -- Melvin P. Strand was born March 10, 1931 in Cook County, IL, to August B. and Ingrid (Moe) Strand. He passed away into the eternal care of our Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. Melvin loved music. In high school he played trumpet, as an adult he played the accordion and sang in the church choir. He loved to sing (and yodel!) to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He told many stories from his childhood, to serving in Korea, to time with his family -- it all was very important to him. If you knew him well, you likely were greeted at some point in Japanese -- "Hello my good and honorable friend;" it rolled easily off of his tongue in Japanese. He was a tool and die craftsman by trade, but a farmer at heart enjoying many hours on a tractor in a field or tending to his cattle and other animals. His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren brought him much joy. He was always eager to hear what they were up to as they were scattered across the country and the world. He had a very deep faith that showed through in everything he did and said. He valued the time he spent with other Gideons handing out small Bibles. A meal wasn't begun until all around the table held hands, bowed their heads, and prayed together. Meals often ended with some of his favorite things -- sweets! He was a beloved husband, father, son, grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, child of the Lord. Well done good and faithful servant, well done.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Merry (Stirmel), whom he married on July 23, 1955 at Brick Baptist Church in Walworth Township; his children: Marlin (Colleen) Strand, Marilyn (John) Lane, Marlene (Joey) Deschler, and Michael (Lia) Strand; son-in-law Chuck Long; 25 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters: June Nelmark, Ethel Taylor, and Margit (Ken) Sample; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melery Long; his parents; brothers: Arnold, Leif, and Donald Strand; and sister Jordis Bogart.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 19 at the Darien Community Baptist Church, 11 1st St., Darien, WI from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Brick Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.