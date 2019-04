May 2, 1934 - April 11, 2019

Fayetteville, NC -- Melvin "Mike" Bouton was called home on April 11, 2019, where he will join his beloved wife, Wanda. He passed away in his sleep at home in Fayetteville, NC.

Surviving Mike are three brothers; three sisters; his two sons, Darrel and Stephen; his two daughters, Meralee and Lorily; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.