January 13, 1941 - February 9, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Melvin L. Zarnstorff, age 78, of Elkhorn passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home in Janesville. He was born in Elkhorn on January 13, 1941, to Roy and Alice (Snudden) Zarnstorff. Melvin was united in marriage to Jane Stepper in August 1989 in Fontana. He was a longtime farmer in the area.

Melvin is survived by two grandchildren, Taylor and Felicia; a sister, Marilyn Maxon, of Janesville; nieces and nephews: Dorothy (Thomas) Ehlers, Delan Spaniol, Duane (Val) Maxon, and Dawn (Carey) Luiting; and several additional nieces and nephews. Melvin is preceded in death by his wife, Jane; his parents; a brother, David; and stepsons, Todd and Tracy Stepper.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com