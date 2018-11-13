August 11, 1945 - November 4, 2018
South Beloit, IL -- Melvin Emil Zeller, 73, of South Beloit, passed away at UW Health University Hospital in Madison, WI, on November 4, 2018. He was born at St. Anthony's Hospital in Rockford, on August 11, 1945, to Emil Henry and Helen Louise (Schlittler) Zeller, the second of three children. While in high school, Mel earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Mel graduated from Auburn High School, Rockford, in 1963, and married Cheryl Jean Hackshaw on June 11, 1966. Mel and Cheryl had a wonderful 42 year marriage and family life, before Cheryl's passing in 2008. After obtaining a college degree, Mel went on to teach Industrial Technology and Drivers Education at North Boone High School in Poplar Grove, IL. Mel spent his entire 33 year teaching career at North Boone, retiring in 2000. Mel was married to Ginger Marie Foster of Loves Park, IL from 2009 to 2015. Mel enjoyed country living, farming, gardening, woodworking and church activities including playing accordion in church bands. Mel was a hard worker who believed in doing things the right way and making the most of his time.
Mel is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Brian) Crown of Rockford; son, Sean Zeller of Albany, GA; sister, Margaret (David) Satterlee of La Valle, WI; brother, Eugene (Cheri) Zeller of Loveland, CO; nieces, nephews; and special friend, Diann Payne of Odin, IL.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 2 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 11342 Main St., Roscoe, Illinois 61073 with his brother, Rev. Dr. Eugene Zeller, officiating. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of service. To share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
