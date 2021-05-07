April 15, 1927 - May 4, 2021
Janesville, WI - Melvin "Mel" C. North, 94, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Cedar Crest Community. He was born April 15, 1927 in Slayton, MN to the late Jens and Doris (Hokins) North. Mel seeing the need to serve his country enlisted in the US Navy in November of 1944 at 17 years old and was honorably discharged in June of 1946. On August11, 1950, Mel would marry the love of his life Mollie J. Montgomery at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Janesville. They would spend the next 70 years raising their family together and building 4 homes for themselves plus, Mel would build 4 other homes for family.
Mel was a VFW Kienow Hilt Post 1621 member becoming a Military Order of Cooties member and helping with the Honor Guard for years. He was also a member of the American Legion. Mel worked for Northwestern Railroad for 42 years.
Melvin is survived by his love Mollie North; four children: Rick (Marie) North, Deborah (Theodore) Shushereba, Earl (Leila) North, and Melvin (Phil Miller) North, Jr; five grandchildren: Brad (Marissa) North, Nicholas (Kelly) North, TJ Shushereba, Riley North, and Wade North; three great grandchildren: Julian North, and Parker and Cameron North; and a sister-in-law Janice North. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: William, David, and LeRoy North; sisters; Eunice (Theodore) Anderson, Iola (Stanley) Broin, and Mary Ann (Clarence) Ertz; and a granddaughter-in-law Jennifer Shushereba and her daughter Cecelia Rose.
Funeral Service for Mel will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM. Full Military Funeral Honors will be given to Mel following services. He will be laid to rest in Town of Rock Cemetery, Afton, WI. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
Mollie and the children would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staffs of Mercy Hospital, Cedar Crest, and Mercy Hospice Care for the loving care given to Mel. They all were such a blessing.