May 24, 1923 - February 23, 2023 Ft. Myers, FL - Melvin Berg passed away on Thursday, February 23rd in Fort Myers FL—three months shy of his 100th birthday. Mel was born to Edward and Ethel Berg on May 24th, 1923 in Chicago IL and moved with his family to Milwaukee WI as an infant. He lived there until World War II took him to the South Pacific a few months after graduating from Pulaski High School. Mel served in the Army and was posted in New Guinea. Shortly before the end of the war, he was relocated to the Philippines as part of the planned invasion named Operation Downfall. Soon after the war ended, Mel was posted in Japan until the end of 1945 whereupon he returned home and entered college at UW Stevens Point. It was there where he met the love of his life, Dorothy Soule. Mel and Dorothy married in 1946 and moved to Janesville WI in 1948, where they raised their family of six boys. Mel taught English at Marshall Junior High School and Franklin Junior High School. They left Janesville in 1990 and spent their retirement in Northern Wisconsin, Arkansas, North Carolina, and Florida. Mel and Dorothy were married for 73 years until Dorothy’s passing in 2021. Mel is survived by 4 sons: James of Miromar Lakes FL, Jay of Janesville, Jan (Libby) of Janesville and Joel (Paula) of Bolton MA; daughter-in-law Jan Michelle of Miromar Lakes FL; 8 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 2 sons: Jerry (Jan Michelle) and Jeff. To all who knew him, Mel was never without a joke. Although Mel enjoyed fishing and playing pool immensely, and picked up painting later in life, he was happiest at home surrounded by family.
