Melody L. (Edmunds) Johnson

JANESVILLE, WI - Melody L. Johnson, age 71 of Janesville, WI died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at her home.
Melody was born February 1, 1952, in Delavan, WI, the daughter of Donald and Roberta (Olson) Edmunds. She married Jerry Johnson on December 29, 1972, in Delavan.
Melody was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Janesville. She was employed as a floral designer for many years and as a rural mail carrier by the Janesville Post Office for 15 years. Melody enjoyed gardening and traveling.
Surviving include her husband, Jerry; two sons, Aaron M. of Washington, PA, Erik S. of Oregon, WI; and two brothers, Don (Sandy) Edmunds of Delavan, WI, and Jim (Lucille) Edmunds of Shirley, MA. In addition to her parents, Melody was preceded in death by her sister, Ronlyn Bauer.
A memorial service will be held at Noon on Monday, April 24, 2023, at BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH, Janesville. Visitation will be at the CHURCH on Monday, April 24th from 11 a.m. until noon. Private interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville, at a later date.
The Johnson family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Melody Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.