Melody (Hartin) "Mel" Johnson

Janesville, WI - Melody "Mel" R. Johnson, age 49, of Edgerton, died unexpectedly on March 21, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Albion. She was born in Stoughton on October 19, 1972, the daughter of Kenneth and Kristi (Fuller) Hartin. Mel was a 1991 graduate of Stoughton High School and was the 1st woman to graduate Blackhawk Technical College as an Automotive Technician in 2000. She married Michael R. Johnson on August 1, 2009. Mel loved cars and going to car shows, where she was known as "Miss Monte" and "Hotrod Vixen". She was known for her style of dressing up as a pin-up girl and was photographed in 2 different magazines. She enjoyed wearing high heels and jewelry, especially in the 40's and 50's style she was known for. She would do anything for anyone, but you always knew where you stood with Mel, because she would tell you. She had a big heart and had hosted a party last year, where she was able to raise $14,000 in which she was able to donate to St. Jude's Hospital. That was Mel...able and willing to always make a difference and lived life to the fullest. She made an impression with everyone she met.
Mel is survived by her husband, Mike; her parents, Kristi (Richard Ambrose) Hartin of Edgerton and Ken (Amy) Hartin of Stoughton; and numerous aunts; uncles; cousins and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at ST. JOHN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Edgerton with Rev. Carl Seeger officiating. Visitation will take place on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be preferred to St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
