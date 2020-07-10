Melody Cook

June 2, 1954 - July 2, 2020
Oregon, IL -- Melody Ann Cook, 66, of Oregon, IL, left this life, Thursday, July 2, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Born June 2, 1954, to Lyle and Darleen Schneidewent of Zenda, WI, Melody graduated from Big Foot High School in 1972. She married her high school sweetheart (and love of her life) Ronald P. Cook (aka. Sparkly Eyes) on October 20, 1973. Working for companies such as Rockford USPS, Dennison Home Builders, Motorola, and Bucky's Rentals, she finally found her calling as a Personal Life Coach helping others to find their own brand of "JOY". Melody enjoyed spending time traveling, spending time with family, communicating with others on her blog, playing games and better yet...winning! YAHTZEE! Creatively gifted, crafty, and always approachable -- she made new friends with every new adventure. Melody and her husband were a great example to all their daughters; loving one another unconditionally. She loved her grandchildren deeply, and enjoyed spending time with them, reading and writing books, working on art projects, and even making homemade play-doh. "Princess" Melody had two wishes for others; always choose JOY, and for people to have a deeper connection with one another. Just like her name, may her memory always be a melody in the background of our lives.
Survivors include her husband, Ron Cook; daughters, Diana (Shawn) Early and Rebecca Krause; honorary daughters, Bridget Bolthouse and Venus Raprager (Soul Sister); grandchildren: Chase, Evan, Hope, and Nathan; brothers and sisters: Brenda Kirby, Kevin (Kelly) Schneidewent, Gary (Audry) Schneidewent, Mike (Janet) Verba, Randy (Gina) Cook, Sherry (Mike) Verba, and Betty Rae; mother and father-in-law, Jim and Lorene Dahlke; favorite travel companion, "Queen" aunt Linda Hussa; as well as several nieces and nephews. Melody was predeceased by her parents.
A Celebration of Life to honor Melody will be held at a future date. The family encourages those who would like to donate in her honor to select Serenity Hospice & Home, Oregon, IL.