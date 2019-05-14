January 9, 1943 - May 9, 2019

Bagley/formerly Milton, WI -- Melly S. Staskal, age 76, of Bagley and formerly of Milton, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning, May 9, 2019, at her residence in Bagley, WI. Melly was born on January 9, 1943 in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of William "Bill" and Jane (Bailey) Hayward. She was united in marriage to Redgie Staskal on November 18, 1962 in Maquoketa, IA. Melly and Redgie lived in Geneva, IL, until moving to Milton in 1963. Melly began her employment at Jones Dairy Farm in Fort Atkinson. She then worked at JC Penney in Janesville, where she ran most departments, until her retirement in 1996, after over 40 years of dedication to her job. She and Redgie bought their first retirement home in Bagley in 1994. They enjoyed taking several vacations together, and traveled extensively throughout the years. Melly was devoted to her Lord and her husband Redgie. Melly was a member of the Eastern Star, and the West Grant Lioness. She attended various churches, and believed God was wherever she was. Melly greatly appreciated the wonderful care she had been receiving by Erin Mausser, and Homeward Bound. She will be remembered for her awesome personality, and how she made everything that life had to offer fun.

Melly is survived by her husband, Redgie; son, Mark Staskal; very dear friends who have become family, Dennis and Dee Allen; three foster children: Justin and Jason DeLeon and Megan; two brothers, Greg (Laura) Hayward and Bill (Brenda) Hayward; her in-laws: Greg Staskal, Steven (Betty) Staskal, Sandra (Dave) Hein, Lynn (Cherie) Staskal; along with several nieces and nephews. Melly was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Marcy Staskal; sister, Cindy Lou; and sister-in-law, Jane Staskal.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Larson Family Funeral Home, 925 10th Street, Fennimore, WI, where a brief funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday morning, May 16, 2019, at the Milton United Methodist Church in Milton, with visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service at the church. Burial will follow in the Milton Junction Cemetery. In lieu of plants and flowers, a memorial fund is being established in loving memory of Melly Staskal. The Larson Family Funeral Home of Fennimore, and the Albrecht Funeral Home of Milton are assisting the family.