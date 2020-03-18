July 16, 1953 - March 14, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- Melitta M. Tofsland, age 66, died Saturday, March 14 at Edgerton Memorial Community Hospital. She married Roger Tofsland in February 1992 in Janesville, WI.
Surviving is her brother, Gunther Huehn of Wellington, KS; her son, William (Cherie) Hodge of Goshen, IN; her daughter Sandy Stevens of Alexandria, VA; her stepson, Kenny Tofsland of Stoughton, WI; and stepdaughter, Kathy McGrath of Janesville, WI; and two grandsons, Therrian and Jordan Jones of Alexandria, VA. Remaining family lives in Germany. Pallbearers are John Donstad, Danny Donstad, Billy Morrison, Ken Tofsland, Randy Runge and Kyle Milton.
Services will be private in response to the statewide ban placed by Governor Tony Evers limiting public gatherings to 50 people. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family.