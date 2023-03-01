Melita F Grunow

May 30, 1937 - February 25, 2023

Fontana, WI - Melita F. Grunow, 85, of Fontana, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on February 25t, 2023.

To plant a tree in memory of Melita Grunow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.