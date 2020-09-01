January 7, 1974 - August 27, 2020
Elkhorn, WI --
Melissa "Missy" M. Lee, 46 of Elkhorn, WI, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, WI. She was born January 7, 1974 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Gregory and Denise (Beringer) Wojcik. Missy was united in marriage to Joseph O. Lee II on September 14, 1996 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and with the women's guild at church. Missy enjoyed helping with 4-H and volunteering at V.I.P. Industries. She was a member of the Chordema Foundation and was the longest survivor of chordema of clivus.
Missy is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Joseph; their two children, Joseph III and Brandon; her parents, Gregory and Denise; mother-in-law, Mary Lee; uncle, Edward (Lori) Beringer; sister-in-law, Jenny (Steven) Stanek; nephew and niece, Ethan and Emma Stanek. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Joseph Lee.
Visitation will be 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday September 5, 2020 at HAASE-LOCKWOOD & ASSOCIATES FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth St. Elkhorn, with Fr. Oriol Regales officiating. Interment will follow services at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon, WI. A Celebration of Life will also take place in the late Spring, or early Summer of next year. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lee Family. The family would like to thank the Aurora Hospice Team for their support and loving care for Missy. Online guest book available at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Lee Family.