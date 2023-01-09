Melissa (Coleman) Bahl

June 5, 1977 - December 31, 2022
Janesville, WI - Melissa D. Bahl (Coleman), 45, lifelong resident of Janesville WI died Saturday, December 31, 2022, in Beloit Hospital.
June 5, 1977 - December 31, 2022
Janesville, WI - Melissa D. Bahl (Coleman), 45, lifelong resident of Janesville WI died Saturday, December 31, 2022, in Beloit Hospital.
She was born June 5th, 1977, in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Sammuel W. and Judith (Footit) Coleman. Melissa was a 1995 graduate of Janesville Craig High School. She married Daniel J. Bahl on June 21,1997 in Janesville WI.
Melissa was employed at McDonalds from 1992- 2009 working her way up to manager. She attended Blackhawk Technical College in 1996 and attended Hertzing University online in 2014 earning an Associate degree in business.
Melissa was a blessing to all who knew her!
She was such a fun-loving soul that lit up a room with her smile. Her laughter was so contagious you couldn't help laugh right along with her. When she talked to you it was like you were the most important person in the room and always made you feel special. She loved giving her time and attention to all who knew her! She loved life and she loved you and made sure you knew it! She exuded sunshine wherever she went. She never gave up and always fought through hardships and trials with a song on her lips and joy in her heart. She was truly an angel on earth! Her message to everyone would be never give up, stay strong, keep fighting the good fight and do it with joy in your heart! Spread love, Joy, kindness and happiness wherever you go!
Survivors include: husband, Daniel J. Bahl; son, Benedict S. Bahl; and mother, Judith Coleman; brother, Sammuel (Lynn) Coleman all of Janesville WI; brother and sister-in- laws Joseph (Tracy) Bahl of Janesville WI; Craig and Barb Campbell of Austintown, OH; Cindy Cole of Fairbury NE; Helen Faldet of Fairbury, NE; Donald Bellows Jr. WI; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her father, Sammuel Coleman; brother, Jeffery Coleman; grandparents, LaVern and Gwendolyn Footit; Byron and Edith Coleman.
No services are planned at this time for Melissa. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Visit www.apfelwolfe.com for online condolences.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.