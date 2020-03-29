April 21, 1975 - March 24, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Melissa Ann Parker, age 43, of Janesville passed away March 24, 2020 at her home. She was born in Janesville on April 21, 1976, the daughter of Wayne Kenneth and Bonnie (Schlitter) Parker. She grew up in Janesville, and graduated from Craig High School in 1994. Melissa received a C.N.A degree from MATC in Madison and was employed by several home health agencies and nursing homes in the Janesville area for many years prior to working at the Italian House for the past 5 years. She enjoyed riding her bicycle, bowling and being with her family.
Melissa is survived by two daughters, Amber Parker and Maleesha Jackson; two grandchildren, Joseph and Jackson Steinman; her parents, Wayne Kenneth (Deanna) Parker and Bonnie Natz; her sisters, Michelle Ramos and Jennifer (Greg) Faulkner; her brother, Tod (Britany) Grady; and numerous nieces and nephews. Melissa was preceded in death by her stepfather, Bob Natz; her grandparents: Ken and Agnes Parker, and Howard and Hazel Schlitter; and her significant other, Henry L. Jackson.
Due to the state's restrictions on gatherings, services will be private. A celebration of Melissa's life will be held at a later date. A memorial fund is being established. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
