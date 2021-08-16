Melinda (Kiley) "Mindy" Farnsworth

Elkhorn, WI - Melinda "Mindy" Farnsworth, 66, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at UW-Health of Madison. She was born June 1, 1955 in Elgin, IL, the daughter to the late Michael and Oona (Heinz) Kiley. Mindy was united in marriage to Alan Farnsworth Sr. on September 21, 1974 in Elkhorn, WI. Alan preceded her in death on February 3, 2016. She loved to spend time with her family especially her grandchildren. Mindy enjoyed tending to her garden, sewing, baking and boating. She was a loving and devoted wife, sister, aunt, mother and grandmother.
Mindy is survived by her two children; Michelle (Chad) Kreft of Burlington, and Alan Farnsworth Jr. of Elkhorn, four grandchildren; Rhyan and Kaelyn Kreft, Lilly and Lacy Farnsworth., and her two sisters, Marie (Jack) Clarquist of Elkhorn and Monica (Dale) Albrecht of Darien. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 41 years, Alan.
Per Mindy's wishes, a private family service will be held at later date. Online guest book available at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Melinda Farnsworth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.