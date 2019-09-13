Melburn "Bud" Hammer

May 1, 1923 - September 9, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Melburn "Bud" J. Hammer, age 96, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Cedar Crest Assisted Living Facility. He was born in Luck, WI on May 1, 1923, the son of, Carl and Pira (Dinger) Hammer. Bud grew up in the Depression era, and found himself, along with his brother, finding work at a young age to support his family. He then enlisted in the United States Army, and served in the Air Corp., loading bombs with the 13th Bomber Wing Unit delivering munitions on the longest flight carried out during World War II. He met his beloved wife, Lila M. (Ward) Hammer, while flipping coins at her brother's diner in Edgerton, and they were married in Janesville on the 19th of June, 1948. Locally, Bud was most recognized from his time as Owner and Operator of Bud's Full Service Mobil, first on Randall Avenue and Racine Street until 1970, and later on the corner of State and Center. In his retirement, Bud worked as a service man for Jerry Well's, and even helped his son Al out with home builds in the greater Janesville area. He was a remarkable and devoted man, who gave so selflessly to his family and community through the years.

Bud is survived by his three children: Linda Hammer, Janet (David) Tracey and Al (Carol) Hammer; grandchildren: Matthew, Michaela and Ian Tracey, Ethan (Candace Yunker), Chelsea (fiance, Trent McCoy) and Alexis (Austin Pedersen) Hammer; his great-grandson, Brantley Pedersen; and many extended family members and friends. He is predeceased by his wife, Lila, in 2003; son, Melburn, Jr.; parents; and four siblings: Robert Hammer, Carl Hammer, Phyllis Hagen, and Ione Aellig.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH with Pastor Dan Dibbert officiating. Burial and Military Honors will follow immediately to Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME and will continue on Monday at CHURCH from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: VetsRoll. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Thank you to the Cedar Crest staff for the special care, compassion, and support during Bud's final journey. Also, we would like to thank Agrace Hospice for their support and care of Bud, making his final journey easier.