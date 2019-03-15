Melanie "Lala" Bach

December 30, 1972 - March 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Melanie Ann Bach, "Lala", age 46, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 11, 2019 at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center surrounded by her family. She was born December 30, 1972 to Jo (Sangrey) Quick and Gerald Glatz in Danville, Illinois and was a 1991 graduate of Craig High School. Melanie was an amazing and beautiful soul. It was a rare occurrence to find her without a smile on her face. She had a way with people where she always seemed to know just the right thing to say to make them feel good about themselves. She had a wonderful sense of humor, infectious laugh, great personality, and caring heart. She was everyone's biggest cheerleader. She gave all of herself, her time, and her many talents freely. Melanie enjoyed spending time doing any kind of craft - whether it be sewing something amazing or creating her Christmas ornaments to give to family and friends. She loved everything Disney, shopping for antiques, and most of all her family, friends and pets - Sally, Jack, Callie, and Hershey. We are all better for knowing her.

Melanie is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Matty; daughter, Meagan (Karl) Hadley; son, Brady Wendt; parents, Jerry (Judy) Glatz and Jo (Chuck) Quick; sister, Kim (David) Dorcey; sister, Samantha (Josh) Hager; brother, Brian (Melissa) Shaver; sister, Tammy (Tommy) Satter; niece, Mariah (Koda) Gauf (and their children Charley and Cayde), nieces: Alexandra Hager, Desi Dorcey (Alex), and Caitlyn Shaver; nephews: Jack Hager, and Cale and Noah Satter. She is also survived by former husband and good friend, Dennis (Joanie) Hadley and their son Aiden; her godchildren, Owen and Connor Severson; and numerous aunts; uncles; and cousins. Melanie is preceded in death by her grandmother, Helen (nee Breeher) "Nana" Sullivan; grandfather, Jack "Pops" Sullivan; grandfather, Skip Glatz; and aunt, Nancy Glatz.

A Celebration of Life Service for Melanie Ann Bach will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 828 S. Janesville Street, Milton, WI 53563. As it was Melanie's request, cremation rites will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at msfocus.org/Donate

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse