Melanie "Lala" Bach

December 30, 1972 - March 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Melanie Ann Bach, "Lala", age 46, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 11, 2019 at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center surrounded by her family. She was born December 30, 1972 to Jo (Sangrey) Quick and Gerald Glatz in Danville, Illinois and was a 1991 graduate of Craig High School. Melanie was an amazing and beautiful soul. It was a rare occurrence to find her without a smile on her face. She had a way with people where she always seemed to know just the right thing to say to make them feel good about themselves. She had a wonderful sense of humor, infectious laugh, great personality, and caring heart. She was everyone's biggest cheerleader. She gave all of herself, her time, and her many talents freely. Melanie enjoyed spending time doing any kind of craft - whether it be sewing something amazing or creating her Christmas ornaments to give to family and friends. She loved everything Disney, shopping for antiques, and most of all her family, friends and pets - Sally, Jack, Callie, and Hershey. We are all better for knowing her.

Melanie is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Matty; daughter, Meagan (Karl) Hadley; son, Brady Wendt; parents, Jerry (Judy) Glatz and Jo (Chuck) Quick; sister, Kim (David) Dorcey; sister, Samantha (Josh) Hager; brother, Brian (Melissa) Shaver; sister, Tammy (Tommy) Satter; niece, Mariah (Koda) Gauf (and their children Charley and Cayde), nieces: Alexandra Hager, Desi Dorcey (Alex), and Caitlyn Shaver; nephews: Jack Hager, and Cale and Noah Satter. She is also survived by former husband and good friend, Dennis (Joanie) Hadley and their son Aiden; her godchildren, Owen and Connor Severson; and numerous aunts; uncles; and cousins. Melanie is preceded in death by her grandmother, Helen (nee Breeher) "Nana" Sullivan; grandfather, Jack "Pops" Sullivan; grandfather, Skip Glatz; and aunt, Nancy Glatz.

A Celebration of Life Service for Melanie Ann Bach will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 828 S. Janesville Street, Milton, WI 53563. As it was Melanie's request, cremation rites will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at msfocus.org/Donate