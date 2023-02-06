Seattle, WA - Meighan M. Brodkey, 38 passed away unexpectedly on January 30, 2023. Meighan grew up in Janesville, Wisconsin where she lived with her parents Dr. Frank D. Brodkey and Karen Hirsch, and her siblings Franklin, Herschel, Isaac, Sabra, and Saul. Meighan attended Milton High School and continued her education at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. She was an active member of the University of Wisconsin Hillel.
Meighan began working in the tech-field after graduation. Meighan soon found herself in Seattle, Washington where she worked for Salesforce, Zillow, and 7Summits among other notable tech companies. Meighan's outgoing personality made her both a dear friend to dozens of co-workers and a leader in every position she held. Meighan frequently presented at conferences and networking events across the world, and maintained an active online presence, including establishing the popular "Ohana" Slack Community for Salesforce professionals to connect in real time.
Meighan is survived by her parents Dr. Frank D. Brodkey and Karen Hirsch; her siblings: Franklin, Herschel, Isaac (Megan and son Simon), Sabra, and Saul; grandmother Virginia Hirsch and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Justice Donald Brodkey and Gertrude Brodkey; her grandfather Norman Hirsch, and her aunt Dr. Amy C. Brodkey.
A small service will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in her name to 16:49 Project, 2911 Carousel Ln, Janesville, WI 53545 or to Girl's Who Code, 1250 Broadway, Floor 17, New York, NY, 10001. Visit www.apfelwolfe.com for online condolences.
