June 13, 1984 - January 30, 2023

Seattle, WA - Meighan M. Brodkey, 38 passed away unexpectedly on January 30, 2023. Meighan grew up in Janesville, Wisconsin where she lived with her parents Dr. Frank D. Brodkey and Karen Hirsch, and her siblings Franklin, Herschel, Isaac, Sabra, and Saul. Meighan attended Milton High School and continued her education at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. She was an active member of the University of Wisconsin Hillel.