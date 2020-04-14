July 27, 1976 - April 10, 2020
Clinton, WI -- Megan Michelle York was born July 27, 1976 in Janesville, WI, to Monty and Pamie (Rogers) Hardt. She passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Megan worked for the past 3 years as 1st shift Lead Floor Supervisor at Vision Plastics, in Delavan, WI. She also touched many lives during her 12 years of service at Greenies Clubhouse, in Delavan. She made many friends throughout the Delavan area community, as well as the places she traveled throughout her life.
Megan is survived by her husband, William York, whom she married September 8, 1998 in Delavan; her daughters, Kirsten and Kaitlyn; granddaughter, Aubrey Miley; her father, Monty (Nancy) Hardt; sisters: Monica Hardt, Mary Lee, and Heather Johnson; brothers, Jason Lee and Jarod Johnson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current restriction on public gatherings a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Private services were held at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, a video of the service will be posted on Sunday on her obituary page at www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com under the Tribute Video Button. You can sign in to send condolences and view the service. For more information call the funeral home at 262-275-2171