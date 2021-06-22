June 15, 2021
Evansville, WI - On June 15th, 2021, Megan Marie Abey (29) gained her wings to fly with her guardian angels. Megan was born on October 14th, 1991 in Madison WI to John and Kerri. She graduated from Stoughton High School in 2010 and was later certified as a Nursing Assistant. As a child, Megan was often found doing her own thing at the top of the silo taunting her parents with a red popsicle in hand. As Megan grew, so did her free spirited personality and her role as a protector of her younger siblings. This set her path to become the wonderful mother that she was. She was blessed with three beautiful children Gavin Micheal (11), Tatem John (7), and Elliana Rae (1). Megan's children were her world and she loved everything about being their mother.
Megan's passion was caring for others which led her into her role as a caregiver. She committed her last years to caring for her best friend, Julian. Their days consisted of blasting music, and Megan stealing (even though he left it for her) the last piece of candy. This created the special bond they shared as best friends.
Megan loved spending her time outdoors whether it be kayaking, taking her boys fishing, bird watching, camping, or caring for her plants. She also lived for family cookouts and spending quality time with her siblings. One of her greatest memories was the long road trip to Florida with her mom and sisters to see her best friend. The first place they went on arrival was the beach, this was her peaceful place.
Megan and the love of her life Matt (also known as Bob) always enjoyed traveling together. Recently, they took the kids on a family trip to Colorado. Megan knew once she found Matt, she never had to look for another adventure. Matt was her adventure everyday and together, their family was complete.
Megan had two families that always felt like one big one to her. Her life long friends were her happiness and anchor through thick and thin. From raising hell in grade school to raising their children, together, they conquered it all. Above all things she loved vegging out on the couch with Matt, her babies, and a jar of pickles and olives
Megan was the giver, always putting others before herself; she was selfless, compassionate and vibrant. Her presence will be missed by many as she lit up every room she was in.
Preceded in death by:
Great grandparents: Don Mohoney, Mary Lou & Richard Obmascher
Grandparents: Harold Abey Sr, Micheal Obmascher, Debra Mohoney, Harvey Lissner, Cynthia Oslund
Uncles: Shannon Brayshaw, Kenny Lissner, Jim Mohoney, Jerry Mohoney
Survived by:
Great grandmother: Eudora Mohoney
Grandmothers: Mary Abey, Kristi Obmascher
Children: Gavin Long, Tatem Constantini, Elliana Paulson
Significant other: Matt Paulson
Father: John Abey
Mother: Kerri Lissner
Step Father: Leon Lissner
Siblings: Makenzie (Logan, Waylon, Willie) Schoenenberger, Madalyn (Luella) Abey, Kyle (Alana, Malia) Abey, Evan Lissner, Olivia Lissner
Along with many loved aunts, uncles, and cousins
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday June 25, 2021 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm with a service at 4:00pm at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville.
Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com