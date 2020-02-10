Mazie "Mari" Carr

November 12, 1942 - January 4, 2020

Beloit, WI -- Mazie "Mari" R. Carr, 77, of Beloit, WI, died on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Mission, TX. She was born on November 12, 1942 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Hugh and Margaret (Steadman) Boyce. Mari was a 1960 graduate of Clover Park High School, Lakewood, WA. She married the love of her life, Victor Carr, on July 16, 1993 in South Beloit, IL.

A Memorial Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Joel Otto officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mari Carr Memorial Fund will be greatly appreciated to help defray medical expenses and services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.