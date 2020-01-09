Mazie "Mari" Carr

November 12, 1942 - January 4, 2020

Beloit, WI -- Mazie "Mari" R. Carr, 77, of Beloit, WI, died on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Mission, TX. She was born on November 12, 1942 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Hugh and Margaret (Steadman) Boyce. Mari was a 1960 graduate of Clover Park High School, Lakewood, WA. She married the love of her life, Victor Carr, on July 16, 1993 in South Beloit, IL. Mari was employed by Mercy Hospital, Janesville, WI, as a registered nurse, retiring in 2009. She was a member of Central Christian Church and was a part of Project Hope in Haiti for two years. Mari was a free spirit who loved to travel and visit her friends and family. She particularly enjoyed her second home in Texas, and traveling home to Washington, where she previously lived, to see the mountains, oceans and family.

Survivors include her husband, Victor; children: Edward "Skip" (Junko) Ester of Odenton, MD, Gregory Ester of McKeesport, PA, Wendy Larson of Roscoe, IL, and Brenda Kelso of West Bend, WI; stepchildren: Kathy Benton-Deremo of Beloit, WI, Kimberly Pike of Eau Claire, WI, Tracy Carr of Augusta, WI; step daughter-in-law, Jane Carr of Beloit, WI; like daughters, Julie (Steve) Berry and Carey (Russell) Guthormsen; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Debbie (Jeff) Henning of Janesville, WI, and Gerald (Debbie) Apfel of Covington, TN; special brother-in-law Wayne Carr; and special siblings: Nelda Shick, Robert (Elfie) Baker, Wendy (Bruce) Peterson, Billy Carlson; and brother-in-law, Chuck (Peggy) Allen. She was predeceased by her beloved sheltie, Delaney; parents; sister, Beatrice Leitel; and special sibling, Peggy Allen.

Services will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mari Carr Memorial Fund will be greatly appreciated to help defray medical expenses and services.

The family would like to say a special thank you to her many doctors, nurses and health care professionals at UW Madison, Mercy Janesville, Compassionate Care Hospice, Heartland Hospice and Janett, her Texas home companion.