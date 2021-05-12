October 6, 1952 - May 9, 2021
Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON---Maynard A. McIntyre, age 68, of Edgerton, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at UW Hospital, Madison with family by his side. He was born in Edgerton on October 6, 1952, the son of the late Ambrose and Lorraine (Jacobson) McIntyre and was a member of Edgerton High School class of 1971. Maynard was a carpenter for many years operating his own business, McIntyre Framing, LLC. Music was his passion and a major part of his life. He started playing and learning the guitar from his father, Ambrose at a very young age, which Maynard later learned to perfect. From there on, he played in bands starting in the 1960's with The Mongers all the way through 2020 with the Rough Riders and MDR bands. Two of the most popular bands he played with were the well known Stoned Hinge Band in the 1970's and Rollin' Rock from the 1980's until recent years.
Maynard was also an avid sports enthusiast. Throughout his school years and into adulthood, he played baseball, basketball and football. He threw a great curveball and knuckleball and was an excellent quarterback. Later on he played in various sports leagues through the years. He enjoyed watching and following sports of all kinds. Maynard also enjoyed traveling the world and visited numerous countries.
Maynard had a heart of gold and always offered to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. This included volunteering his time to his friends and neighbors as well as his music for various fundraisers. Being around Maynard was always fun for everyone. He was a great friend giving peace and happiness to all who knew him.
He is survived by his partner of 20 years, Sheri Simpson; 2 children; Janis Holland and Evan McIntyre; 2 grandchildren; AJ and Anastasia; 4 siblings: Marcia Peterson of Logansport, IN, Matthew (Debbie Olson) McIntyre of Edgerton, Mark McIntyre of Milton and Nathan McIntyre of Madison; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Michael McIntyre.
Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Rev. Jim Johnson will preside and burial will follow in Fulton Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com