Janesville, WI -- Maxine T. Cox, age 93, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Willowick Assisted Living Clinton. She was born on October 18, 1925, the daughter of George and Freda (Kleimenhagen) Ide. She graduated from Farragut High School, Chicago. Maxine moved to Wisconsin and married Richard W. Cox in Mineral Point, WI on August 30, 1947. They loved to travel, starting in the earlier years with family camping trips. They traveled Europe and the U.S. extensively, and really loved their Germany excursions. Maxine worked for Amphenol Controls, and Jacobs Insurance Office. She volunteered for Mercy Hospital Auxiliary (past President), and Castaways for many years. She was past President for the Milwaukee Railroad Women's Club, Past Noble Grands for the Rebekah Lodge #171 and the American Rebekah Lodge #26. Also, she was a member of the Moose Lodge, and Telephone Pioneers. She loved working jigsaw puzzles and occasional trips to casinos. She more than loved her time spent with her grandkids.

Maxine is survived by her four children: Dennis Cox, Michael (Kathy) Cox, Ronald Cox, and Cheryl Sime; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH with Rev. Tanya Sadagopan officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, at the CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes Memorials be made to Agrace HospiceCare or the First Congregational Church. Private family entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park.