October 2, 1933 - July 7, 2020
Fulton, WI -- Maxine M. Quisberg, age 86, of Fulton, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her home with her family at her side. She was born in Kennan, WI, on October 2, 1933, the daughter of the late Herman and Hazel (Mabie) Seeger and was a 1952 graduate of Phillips High School. Maxine married Dwight W. Quisberg on September 27, 1958 in Kennan. He preceded her in death on September 23, 2019. When she and Dwight were raising their daughters, Maxine had worked in Daycare in the Naperville, IL, area. She was a member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, its Ladies Aid and also helped with their luncheons. Maxine loved her flowers and birds and knitting afghans and slippers. She volunteered and helped with reading at Yahara Elementary School and delivering meals on wheels and enjoyed her lunches with the Seneca Wives. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her two daughters, Becky (Michael) Pasternak of Gardner, IL, and Lisa (Gary) Demrow of Edgerton; five grandchildren: Josh Demrow, Meaghan (Christopher) Cherry, Stephanie Demrow, Stephen (Maribel) Pasternak, and Matthew Pasternak; four great-grandchildren: Logan, Garrison, Dakota, and Taelyn, and a fifth due in October; two sisters, Edna Wulf of Nekoosa, and Helen Saler of Ft. Stockton, TX; a brother, Walter (June) Seeger of Loyal, WI; as well as nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings: Esther Peters, Beatrice Klante, Robert, Alton, and Frederick Seeger.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Rev. David Nelsestuen will preside and burial will follow in Fulton Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME. Memorials in Maxine's name may be given to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 726 S. Main St. Edgerton, 53534. For an online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com