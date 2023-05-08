February 20, 1932 - May 1, 2023

Edgerton, WI - Maxine Marie Price age 91 of Edgerton passed away peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2023 at her daughter's home in Milton. She was born on February 20, 1932 the daughter of Martin and Alice Johnson. Maxine married Dr. Cliff (Clifford) James Price on September 10, 1949, and raised 5 children together amongst grandchildren. Maxine was fiercely loyal and cherished her family and friends. She was a wonderful homemaker, avid letter writer and a wonderful interior decorator.