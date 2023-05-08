Edgerton, WI - Maxine Marie Price age 91 of Edgerton passed away peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2023 at her daughter's home in Milton. She was born on February 20, 1932 the daughter of Martin and Alice Johnson. Maxine married Dr. Cliff (Clifford) James Price on September 10, 1949, and raised 5 children together amongst grandchildren. Maxine was fiercely loyal and cherished her family and friends. She was a wonderful homemaker, avid letter writer and a wonderful interior decorator.
She is survived by four children, Mark Price of Janesville, Nancy Price-Wait Edgerton, Joni (Larry) Bozart Milton, Gary Price of Chicago, siblings; Sally(Jimmy) Johnson of Madison and Jeffrey Johnson of Edgerton, her grandchildren; Jason price of Edgerton, Melanie Price of Janesville, Chistopher (Kim) Bozart of San Diego, CA, Brett (Rachel) Wait of Sacramento, CA, Kara Wait of Louisville, KY, Tiffany (Aaron) Robinson of Toulouse, France, Jennifer and Jessie Price of Kansas City, MO; and Jay Bozart of Janesville and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Cliff, siblings Jim and Lester Johnson, a son Gregory Price and great-granddaughter Nadia Rae Annen Price.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday May 10, 2023, with Father David Wanish officiating at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 until time of services at the funeral home. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton.
Maxine never failed at giving the greatest gift of all; Pure love to her family and friends.
The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements.
