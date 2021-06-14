Maxine M. Johnson

September 22, 1925 - April 12, 2021
Delavan, WI - Maxine M. (Noe) Johnson age 95, of Delavan passed away peacefully on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. She was born in Belvidere IL. on September 22, 1925 to Raymond and Margaret (Ritzert) Noe. Maxine was raised on the Noe Family farm outside of Marengo IL. with her two brothers. Maxine attended grade school in a one room schoolhouse through the 8th grade, and graduated in the class of 42' from Marengo H.S. She was awarded a scholarship to beauty school and graduated in 1943. Maxine was united in marriage to Frank Johnson on November 27th, 1943 in Marengo IL. They built two homes in Rockford IL. Maxine raised their three children while also running a beauty shop from her home. She moved permanently to North Shore of Delavan in 1965 where she enjoyed many happy years on the lake until finally moving to Viewcrest subdivision in 1991 where she recently resided. Maxine was an active member of the Delavan Athletic Club where she continued to work out until age 90. She was involved with her church in the Clothing Outreach program & Prayer call lines. Maxine supported the Agape house, Wounded Warriors, Love Shriners, among many other worthy charities. Maxine loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren whole heartedly. We shall miss her stories, compassion, generosity, laughter and unconditional love. Maxine is survived by her daughter, Kim (Joel) Reyenga, of Williams Bay; her son, Stanton (Bonnie) Johnson, of Menasha, WI; six grandchildren, Jessica (Rich) Good, Erik (Patricia) Richardson, Jenny (Joe) Braun, Joshua (Tracy) Johnson, Megan (Brendan) Higgins, and Mason (Arie) Reyenga; nine great grandchildren, Britta, Paige, Natalie, Valarie, Kassidy, Alexis, Ireland, Roselina & Kaleb. Niece Jessica (Tom) Schmitt, nephew Steve (Robin) Noe, Niece Carol (Alan) Menzel, Nephew Doug (Mary) Noe, & Niece Sandy (Ron) Danowski. Maxine is preceded in death by her parents Raymond & Margaret Noe, husband Frank Johnson, daughter Linda Johnson, son-in-law Terry Richardson, son-in-law Carl Johnson, Brother Bob & sister-in-law Margaret Noe, Brother Leonard Noe, sister-in-law Norma Noe, Nephews Scott & Paul Noe, sister-in-law Madeline Mitchell & brother-in-law Robert Mitchell.
Memorial Services honoring Maxine will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road in Lake Geneva. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Donations may be mailed to Kim Reyenga, P.O. Box 928, Williams Bay, WI. 53191. MONROE FUNEAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com