Maxine (Bastian) Sarow

Maxine Sarow passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Heights at Evansville Manor. She was 89 years old.
Maxine was born to Clifford G. and Marjorie (Kay) Bastian in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, on September 28, 1933. The family lived in Cuba City before moving to Beloit. Maxine graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1951, and from the Whitewater State Teacher's College. She taught at the Goldsmith School in rural Rock County for one year.
Maxine and Warren Sarow were married on May 30, 1954, and took up residence on the family farm in Center township. In addition to farming, Maxine was a substitute teacher in the Orfordville and Janesville school districts and worked at JoAnn Fabrics in Janesville for over 25 years.
Maxine was a member of the Rock County Farm Bureau and was a Center 4-H club leader. She enjoyed sewing and quilting and made many articles of clothing and colorful quilts for her family and others.
Maxine is survived by her brother, Joseph (Joy) Bastian of Reno Nevada; her daughter Janet (Jody) Berget of Delavan Wisconsin; her sons Earl (Elizabeth) Sarow of Westminster Colorado, Gary (Priscilla) Sarow of Evansville, Jim (Doris) Sarow of Mellen Wisconsin, and Tom (Roberta) Sarow of Evansville. She is also survived by eight granddaughters: Kelly Berget, Renee (Jonathan) Emery, Bethany (Jake) Fitzsimons, Ashley Sarow, Brittany (Tyler) Houghton, Caitlyn Sarow, Rachel Sarow, and Hayley (Matthew) Wilson. She leaves behind great-grandchildren Liam and Lydia Emery, Lilah and Walker Fitzsimons, and Caden Houghton, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Maxine was predeceased by her husband, Warren, her parents, and her brother, Lt. Col. Richard K. Bastian.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 28, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home in Evansville, WI with burial to follow at Bethel Cemetery in Center Township. Visitation will take place from 10:00 until time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Agrace Foundation.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Heights at Evansville Manor, Homeview Senior Care, and Agrace hospice service for their loving care and compassion for Maxine and her family. For online condolences please visit www.wardhurtley.com
