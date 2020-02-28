May 5, 2006 - February 25, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Max J. Hovland, age 13, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, after a battle with cancer, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born in Janesville on May 5, 2006, the son of Steven and Kim (Meixelsperger) Hovland. Max loved hanging out on the Rock River, boating, swimming, water skiing, magnet fishing and trips to Indianford for breakfast in "Slow Poke." Other activities he enjoyed include going to the farm, running, camping, hiking, playing Fortnite and Minecraft. He had certifications in scuba diving, boater's safety and snowmobile safety. Max started out swimming with the Milton Marlin Summer Swim Team when he was six years old. He then moved to the South Central Swim Team in Janesville so he would be swimming with fellow classmates. Max was also a member of the Franklin Middle School Golf and Swim Teams. In 2018, he helped his Franklin Middle School Swim Team break the 200 Free Relay record. He also participated in the St. William Faith Formation Program.

Max is survived by his loving parents, Steve and Kim Hovland; sister, Denver Schroeder; grandparents, Joe and Karin Hovland, and Gerald Meixelsperger; aunts and uncles: Stacie (Aaron) Hovland-Bergsbaken, June (Dave) Roush, and Tom (Julie) Meixelsperger; numerous cousins; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Louise Meixelsperger.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Graveside service will immediately follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations are preferred to the American Family Children's Hospital or to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Association. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com